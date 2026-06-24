Chennai: Man refuses to share liquor, nephew beats him to death

On June 21, Murugan's nephew Pavithran (32) visited him when he was consuming alcohol in his auto-rickshaw. Pavithran had asked for a share in the liquor, but Murugan refused. Angered by this, Pavithran allegedly assaulted Murugan, leaving him with severe injuries on his head and face.

Later, Pavithran took Murugan home. When their relatives were shocked and asked as to what happened, he claimed that some unidentified men had attacked his uncle. Later, Murugan was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a head injury. However, he succumbed to the injuries on Sunday evening.