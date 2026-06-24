Chennai: Man refuses to share liquor, nephew beats him to death

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old daily wage worker was arrested in connection with the murder of his maternal uncle in Pulianthope after a brawl over sharing liquor. The victim, an auto-rickshaw driver, succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital.
The deceased, Murugan (46), lived alone at KP Park and worked as an auto-rickshaw driver. According to the police, he was a habitual drinker, which led to frequent quarrels with his wife. Finally, she left him and moved to Madurantakam with their two teenaged children years ago.
On June 21, Murugan's nephew Pavithran (32) visited him when he was consuming alcohol in his auto-rickshaw. Pavithran had asked for a share in the liquor, but Murugan refused. Angered by this, Pavithran allegedly assaulted Murugan, leaving him with severe injuries on his head and face.
Later, Pavithran took Murugan home. When their relatives were shocked and asked as to what happened, he claimed that some unidentified men had attacked his uncle. Later, Murugan was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for a head injury. However, he succumbed to the injuries on Sunday evening.
Based on a complaint by relatives, the Basin Bridge police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed Pavithran assaulting Murugan inside the auto and dragging him. After gathering evidence, the police altered the case to murder and arrested Pavithran. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.