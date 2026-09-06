Chennai: Man refuses to lend cigarettes, beaten to death by 4-member gang

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old guest worker was beaten to death on Saturday (September 5) night in Nolambur allegedly by a quartet of youth, including a minor boy, after an argument over the man refusing to lend them cigarettes.
The police said the youths were under the influence of alcohol. The deceased was identified as Abijeet (54) of West Bengal. He was employed at a construction site in Nolambur.
Around 10 pm on Saturday, the group of youth, who were under the influence of alcohol, were walking on the road and confronted Abijeet. The group allegedly asked him cigarettes and when he refused, they attacked him.
Hearing Abijeet's cries, his co-workers reached the scene after which the gang fled. Abijeet was rushed to a private hospital nearby, where he was declared brought dead.
On Sunday morning, the police traced and arrested four youth, Vaseegaran (20), Sabari (19), Ajay (18), and a 17-year-old boy, a school dropout.
While Vaseegaran, Sabari and Ajay were sent in remand, the minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which sent him to a government observation home.