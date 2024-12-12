Chennai: Man posing as retd railway staff defrauds railway manager of Rs 50K

CHENNAI: A chief workshop manager at the Perambur Loco Workshop was swindled of Rs 50,000 by a conman posing as a retired railway general manager.

Police said the conman spoke to the workshop manager via WhatsApp. He claimed he immediately needed Rs 50,000 to pay advance to a hospital in Singapore, where his sister, who met with an accident, was admitted.

The conman also claimed that his bank account was blocked and requested the victim to transfer the cash to another online portal in the name of Samir Mandal.

When the victims realised that there was no one by that name who served as GM in the southern railway department, he filed a complaint at Flower Bazaar police station.