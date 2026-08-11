Chennai man painting wall dies after driver crashes into parked car

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old Ezhumalai of Karpaga Vinayaka Nagar, who was painting a wall advertisement for a political party in Vettuvankeni near Neelankarai, was killed after a drunk driver rammed his vehicle into a parked car, which hit the man.
The incident happened on Sunday and the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said. An SUV operated by a man, suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a parked car near the wall where Ezhumalai was working.
The parked car hit Ezhumalai, who sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to the GH at Perumbakkam where he died undergoing treatment on Monday, police said
Adyar Traffic Investigation Wing have registered a case and are investigating.