Chennai man on the way to see newborn killed in accident

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man, who was on his way to see his newborn child, was killed in a road accident near Kundrathur on Sunday night after he rode his bike in the wrong lane and collided with a car.

The deceased was identified as Rajendran, a native of Tiruvannamalai district. He was working as a contract staff with the State Highways Department and was staying at Erumaiyur near Kundrathur.

His wife Narmada had given birth to a premature baby four days ago and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. On Sunday night, after receiving a call from the family members that the doctors were allowing visitors, Rajendran took his bike to go to the hospital. Police said that he was riding in the wrong direction on Vandalur-Minjur Outer Ring Road (ORR) when his bike collided with a car coming from Poonamallee.

In the impact, Rajendran was thrown off the bike and died on the spot, police said. The occupants in the car survived with minor injuries as the airbags were deployed immediately after the collision. Rajendran's co-workers, who were coming in a van after completing road work, witnessed the accident and alerted the ambulance service.

Chromepet Traffic Investigation Wing police recovered Rajendran's body and sent it to the Chromepet government hospital for an autopsy.