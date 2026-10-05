Chennai: Man on the run after killing live-in partner’s 8-yr-old son nabbed

Their relationship soured after he began accusing her of speaking on the phone regularly with another man. On September 29, an altercation broke out between Tamilsevan and some women at the Koyambedu bus terminus.

Furious that Poovarasi did not support him during the quarrel, he went home in anger. A little while later, he allegedly called her over phone and threatened to hurt her son and disconnected the call. Soon afterwards, Tamilselvan called her again and told her that he killed Tarun.