Chennai: Man on the run after killing live-in partner’s 8-yr-old son nabbed

CHENNAI: The police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man who allegedly strangled his live-in partner's eight-year-old son after an argument with her in Koyambedu five days ago.
The deceased boy was identified as D Tarun (8), who lived with his mother, Poovarasi (28), in New Colony, Koyambedu.
Poovarasi, who had separated from her husband, worked as a daily wage labourer. A few months ago, she entered into a relationship with Tamilselvan of Kovilambakkam, who later moved into her home and lived with her and the child.
Their relationship soured after he began accusing her of speaking on the phone regularly with another man. On September 29, an altercation broke out between Tamilsevan and some women at the Koyambedu bus terminus.
Furious that Poovarasi did not support him during the quarrel, he went home in anger. A little while later, he allegedly called her over phone and threatened to hurt her son and disconnected the call. Soon afterwards, Tamilselvan called her again and told her that he killed Tarun.
Poovarasi rushed home and found Tarun lying unconscious and Tamilselvan missing. On Sunday, a team arrested Tamilsevan from Nanmangalam. Probe revealed that he already has a murder case and three other cases.
He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.