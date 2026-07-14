Chennai: Man murders, robs 12 sovereign from woman for wife's medical expense

The accused lived a few streets away from the victim and had committed the crime to fund the hospital expenses for his pregnant wife, investigations revealed.

On Monday (July 13), the Tiruppalaivanam police were alerted about a woman found dead in her house by her husband.

The victim was identified as R Vanaja, who lived with her husband, Radhakrishnan, near the old bus stand in Pazhaverkadu. Their children, a son and two daughters, are married and live separately, the police said.

Radhakrishnan ran a provision store near their home while Vanaja sold idli batter from home. On Monday (July 13) morning, Vanaja returned home after assisting her husband at the shop.