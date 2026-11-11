Chennai: Man morphs wife’s photos, threatens to upload them online, arrested

Niranjan Sharma (32), a resident of Urapakkam, was married to Aishwarya (30), a resident of SSM Nagar in Perungalathur, in 2019. The couple has a child.

Police said that the gold jewellery presented to Aishwarya by her family during the wedding was kept by her husband in a safety locker at a private bank in Urapakkam. However, Aishwarya later discovered that Niranjan had been taking the jewellery out of the locker one by one and selling or pledging it. This led to frequent arguments between the two families.

During the disputes, Niranjan assaulted and harassed his wife. He had also taken several photographs of her using his mobile phone from different angles.