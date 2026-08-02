Chennai: Man lures woman with film offers, sexually assaults her

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 46-year-old man who lured a small-time woman actor with offers to act in feature films and allegedly sexually assaulted her. The accused also allegedly extorted Rs 2 lakh and 91 grams of gold jewellery from the woman.
The complainant was identified as a 36-year-old woman residing in KK Nagar and a small-time actor. According to her complaint, she became acquainted with the accused, Sheikh Muthaleef, in 2025.
Claiming that he runs a private media company, he invited the woman to an award event, the complaint said. Later, he promised her acting opportunities and sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.
He then threatened to release an obscene video of her and extorted Rs 2 lakh in cash and about 91 grams of gold jewellery from her. He had allegedly pledged the gold.
Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered at the Vadapalani AWPS (All Women Police Station). Following investigations, a police team arrested Muthaleef from Adambakkam on Saturday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.