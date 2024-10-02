Chennai man kidnapped over business rivalry; trio let off after compromise

CHENNAI: Three persons who were picked up by the police for kidnapping a man in a car and assaulting him over a business rivalry in Ashok Nagar were let off after the parties arrived at a compromise. Police sources said that the kidnapped man jumped out of the car and fled his captors after which he alerted the police.

The victim, Ibrar Khan, runs a store selling imported goods. On Sunday night, he was consuming alcohol with his friends when a group who reached the scene in a car, argued with him and bundled him up in the vehicle. Along the way, Ibrar was allegedly assaulted.

However, he managed to jump out of the car. After the inquiry, police picked up three persons - Abu Thakir, Rajkumar, and Elango, who had a sour financial deal with the victim. However, as police were preparing for the trio to be sent for remand, both parties reached a compromise and they were let off, police said.