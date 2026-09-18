Chennai man hurt in fight over parking succumbs

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old man, Murugan, who was assaulted during a dispute over parking his fish cart on September 9 in Pulianthope succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
The police have arrested his assailants on murder charges.
According to the police, Murugan had returned from work and parked his fish cart on Second Street. Soon after, Johnson (53) brought his cart and parked it at the same spot. Both men were inebriated.
As their argument escalated, Johnson assaulted Murugan, injuring his head. He underwent a surgery the next day and was recovering.