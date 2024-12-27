Begin typing your search...

    A special task force which received a tip-off about the movement of drugs in Villivakkam police limits intercepted the accused

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 Dec 2024 5:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-12-26 23:30:41  )
    Chennai man held with meth, MDMA powder and LSD stamps
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested for possession of Methamphetamine and LSD stamps by the Villivakkam police on Wednesday.

    A special task force which received a tip-off about the movement of drugs in Villivakkam police limits intercepted the accused, Arvin, when he was riding a two-wheeler near the Kamakshi Amman Temple in Villivakkam.

    Police found 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of MDMA powder, and two LSD stamps. They also seized the accused’s laptop, mobile phone, and two digital weighing machines. His two-wheeler was also impounded.

    Arvin was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. The police are looking for another person suspected to be involved in the case.

