Chennai: Man held for making obscene gesture at techie

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a man for allegedly making obscene gestures at a 21-year-old woman at the Koyambedu bus terminus. The suspect was later admitted to the government hospital after being beaten by the woman's relatives.
The victim, a software employee working in Kilpauk, was waiting at the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus to travel home on Friday when the incident occurred. The police reported that the accused, who appeared to be intoxicated, made the gestures from a nearby spot. The woman alerted her relatives, who were at the terminus.
They overpowered the man, assaulted him, and subsequently handed him over to the authorities. The accused, identified as Rajarao of Avadi, sustained injuries in the altercation. The police registered a case and arrested Rajarao.