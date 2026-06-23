Chennai: Man held for killing sibling in family dispute

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old was arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother following a family dispute at a TN Urban Habitat Development housing colony in Ambattur on Sunday (June 21) night.
The deceased Velankanni alias Vela (40) is a daily wage labourer. The accused, Yesudas (47), is the victim’s elder brother and lives in the locality.
According to police, a drunk Vela went to Yesudas’s residence and got into an argument with their mother, Mahalakshmi.
Yesudas intervened and asked his younger brother to leave, leading to a scuffle. Yesudas allegedly assaulted Vela, causing him to lose consciousness.
He was declared brought dead at Avadi GH. Police have registered a murder case.