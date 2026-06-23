Chennai

Chennai: Man held for killing sibling in family dispute

The accused, Yesudas (47), is the victim’s elder brother and lives in the locality.
Representative image for arrest
Representative image for arrest
Updated on

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old was arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother following a family dispute at a TN Urban Habitat Development housing colony in Ambattur on Sunday (June 21) night.

The deceased Velankanni alias Vela (40) is a daily wage labourer. The accused, Yesudas (47), is the victim’s elder brother and lives in the locality.

According to police, a drunk Vela went to Yesudas’s residence and got into an argument with their mother, Mahalakshmi.

Yesudas intervened and asked his younger brother to leave, leading to a scuffle. Yesudas allegedly assaulted Vela, causing him to lose consciousness.

He was declared brought dead at Avadi GH. Police have registered a murder case.

murder
family dispute
Chennai
Arrested
Sibling
TN Urban Habitat Development
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