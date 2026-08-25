Chennai man held for installing hidden camera in working women’s hostel

CHENNAI: A 27-year-old man was arrested by Vanagaram police after three women staying in a rented house in Adayalampattu near Vanagaram alleged that he had installed a hidden surveillance camera inside an electrical switch box and monitored them through his mobile phone.
The accused, Saravanan, is the son of the house owner. The three women, who work at a private company in Vanagaram near Maduravoyal, had been staying in the house arranged by their company.
According to their complaint, Saravanan had been looking at them inappropriately whenever they left for or returned from work. Suspecting that something was wrong, they checked the rooms and found a hidden camera inside an electrical switch box.
The women alleged that Saravanan had connected the camera to his mobile phone and was monitoring the footage. They subsequently lodged a complaint with Vanagaram police.
Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Saravanan. During the investigation, police found that the camera had allegedly been installed inside the switch box and connected to Saravanan’s mobile phone.
Police seized the mobile phone and the hidden camera from the house. Further investigation is under way.