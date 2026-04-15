Chennai: Man held for harassing woman inside her home

The complainant, a 23-yearold woman living in Kasimedu with her husband, their two-year-old daughter, mother, and brother, was in her house on Monday afternoon when three men barged into the house asking about her brother.

When the woman questioned them for trespassing into the house and creating a ruckus, the trio verbally abused her and pushed her to the ground, and assaulted her. The trio then issued threats to her family and left the house.