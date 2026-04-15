Chennai: Man held for harassing woman inside her home

CHENNAI: The Kasimedu police arrested a history sheeter for trespassing into a house, abusing a woman, pushing her down, and issuing threats, on Monday.
The complainant, a 23-yearold woman living in Kasimedu with her husband, their two-year-old daughter, mother, and brother, was in her house on Monday afternoon when three men barged into the house asking about her brother.
When the woman questioned them for trespassing into the house and creating a ruckus, the trio verbally abused her and pushed her to the ground, and assaulted her. The trio then issued threats to her family and left the house.
The woman filed a complaint with the Kasimedu police, who registered a case under sections of BNS and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women act. After investigations, police arrested one of the accused, Rahul alias Pallu Rahul (25) of Puthumanaikuppam First Street.
Police said Rahul is a history sheeter with three narcotics cases and six other criminal cases, including robbery. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Efforts are on to trace the other absconding accused.