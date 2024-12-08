Chennai man held for harassing class 12 girl on MTC bus

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was arrested under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually harassing a schoolgirl in an MTC bus.

The police identified the accused as Dinesh (29), of Kannadapalayam near Puzhal. Dinesh was arrested based on a complaint by the class 12 student. The victim every day travels by MTC bus to and from her school in Red Hills.

The assault happened on Friday when the girl was returning home. The accused had allegedly misbehaved with the girl after which she raised an alarm. Fellow passengers on the bus came to the girl's rescue and questioned the accused.

One of the passengers alerted the police control room after which a patrol team rushed to the scene and secured Dinesh for questioning.

Puzhal AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel probed Dinesh. Police after the investigation confirmed his behaviour and booked him under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and arrested him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.