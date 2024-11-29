Chennai: Man held for defrauding, sexually assaulting TV actor

CHENNAI: Based on a complaint filed by a 26-year-old Tamil serial actress with the All Women Police Station in Anna Nagar, police arrested a man for cheating Rs 8 lakhs and sexual assault.

The woman alleged that Sandeep from Choolaimedu, had been in a relationship with her for several years. He had promised to marry her but instead cheated her, committing multiple instances of sexual assault, and took over Rs 8 lakhs from her.

The actress also accused Sandeep of forcing her into unnatural sex with his friends and threatening to release intimate photos of her if she didn't comply with his demand.

The police registered a case against Sandeep under seven sections. He was arrested on Thursday.