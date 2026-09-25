Chennai: Man held for cheating car dealer of Rs 9 lakh in BMW deal at St Thomas Mount

The arrested man was identified as Karthikeyan of Adambakkam, Chennai. Police said the complainant, Haja Najimudeen, 42, of Haji Street, Alandur, is involved in buying and selling used cars. Karthikeyan had been his customer for the past three years.

According to the complaint, Najimudeen agreed to sell his BMW to Karthikeyan for Rs 10 lakh. After receiving an advance of Rs 1 lakh, he handed over the car to Karthikeyan near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy on June 26, 2026. Karthikeyan allegedly promised to pay the remaining Rs 9 lakh later.

However, despite repeated demands, Karthikeyan allegedly failed to pay the balance. Najimudeen then tracked the location of the car using a mobile application and went to Arani, where he allegedly found that Karthikeyan had pledged the BMW with a man named Vignesh for Rs 5 lakh.