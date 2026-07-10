Chennai man held for allegedly reneging on marriage promise, threatening woman

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Koyambedu All Women Police for allegedly establishing a physical relationship with a woman on the promise of marriage, later refusing to marry her, assaulting her and issuing death threats.
According to the police, the 25-year-old complainant, an IT employee residing with her mother at Chinmaya Nagar in Koyambedu, became acquainted with the accused, identified as Tamilarasan of Chitlapakkam, in 2023 while visiting a shopping mall in Velachery. Tamilarasan, who works for a private company, allegedly obtained her Instagram ID and the two remained in contact.
During the course of their relationship, Tamilarasan allegedly professed his love and promised to marry her. Believing his assurances, the woman entered into a relationship with him. Police said he allegedly took her out on several occasions and had a physical relationship with her.
The woman later visited Tamilarasan's house along with her mother to discuss their marriage. Though his family initially agreed to the proposal, he subsequently refused to marry her, police said.
The complainant further alleged that when she repeatedly approached him seeking an explanation, Tamilarasan assaulted her and threatened to kill her.
Based on her complaint, the Koyambedu All Women Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.
Following an investigation, a police team led by the Inspector of the Koyambedu All Women Police Station arrested Tamilarasan, 25. An iPhone was seized from his possession as part of the investigation.
The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.