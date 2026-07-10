Chennai man held for allegedly reneging on marriage promise, threatening woman

According to the police, the 25-year-old complainant, an IT employee residing with her mother at Chinmaya Nagar in Koyambedu, became acquainted with the accused, identified as Tamilarasan of Chitlapakkam, in 2023 while visiting a shopping mall in Velachery. Tamilarasan, who works for a private company, allegedly obtained her Instagram ID and the two remained in contact.

During the course of their relationship, Tamilarasan allegedly professed his love and promised to marry her. Believing his assurances, the woman entered into a relationship with him. Police said he allegedly took her out on several occasions and had a physical relationship with her.