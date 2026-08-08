Chennai man held after bid to snatch doctor's gold chain

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 26-year-old man for attempting to snatch a gold chain from a woman doctor near Vanagaram on Thursday.
The 45-year-old victim, residing in Puliyambedu, Tiruvallur district, and working at a private hospital in Porur, was returning home on her two-wheeler after buying vegetables when another two-wheeler approached her from the opposite direction.
The rider attempted to pull the gold chain from the doctor's neck. However, the woman held onto the chain tightly and resisted. Unable to snatch it, the accused sped away. Based on the complaint, Vanagaram Police registered a case, reviewed CCTV footage, and traced the suspect.
The accused was identified as David of Kattupakkam, Chennai. He was arrested on Friday, and the two-wheeler used in the crime was seized.
During interrogation, police found that David works as an air conditioner mechanic. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.