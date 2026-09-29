Chennai man held after absconding for wife's suicide

The man was arrested on Monday after a Mahila Court issued an arrest warrant to nab and imprison the absconding Raja, police said.

The police team led by the Inspector of Triplicane Police Station arrested Raja, 35, of Pallavan Salai here and produced him before the Mahila Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

A release from the police said Raja's wife Sudha died by hanging in 2016, two years after marriage with him. A case of unnatural death was registered and investigated was taken up by the D-1 Triplicane Police Station.

Police investigation revealed that Sudha was harassed for dowry and abetted to commit suicide. Consequently, the legal sections of the case were altered to dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.