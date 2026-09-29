Chennai man held after absconding for wife's suicide

CHENNAI: A man who absconded after the Madras High Court upheld his conviction in connection with his wife's suicide was arrested and remanded, the police said on Tuesday.
The man was arrested on Monday after a Mahila Court issued an arrest warrant to nab and imprison the absconding Raja, police said.
The police team led by the Inspector of Triplicane Police Station arrested Raja, 35, of Pallavan Salai here and produced him before the Mahila Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
A release from the police said Raja's wife Sudha died by hanging in 2016, two years after marriage with him. A case of unnatural death was registered and investigated was taken up by the D-1 Triplicane Police Station.
Police investigation revealed that Sudha was harassed for dowry and abetted to commit suicide. Consequently, the legal sections of the case were altered to dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.
Raja was then aged 25.
He was arrested in 2016 and remanded to judicial custody.
Following the trial Raja, was declared guilty on May 31, 2022 by a Mahila Court which sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000.
Subsequently, he appealed before the Madras High Court which in its judgment on August 25, 2026, upheld Raja as guilty and sentenced him to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment and levied a penalty of Rs 15,000.
The Mahila Court issued an arrest warrant to nab the absconding Raja and imprison him, the release said and added that the court order was executed by the Triplicane Police team led by the Inspector.