Chennai man hacks female cousin to death for turning down marriage proposal

Reshma and her daughter lived in a rented house in Sathya Nagar in Anakaputhur, after separating from her husband Ashok, who lives in the same locality with their nine-year-old son.



Reshma's cousin, Viji alias Venkatesan (30), has been frequently visiting her to pressure her into marriage. Her constant refusal led to frequent arguments, and a similar altercation occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday. Before leaving, he threatened her that he would not let her live with anyone else.



The woman invited her friend Maria and her sister Jennifer to stay over for the night out of fear. Police said that around 3.30 am, Venkatesan returned to the house and knocked on the door. When the woman refused to open it, he reached through an open window and unlocked the door from inside.