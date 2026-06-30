Chennai man gets life term in jail for murdering friend over gambling losses

CHENNAI: A Chennai sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his friend after blaming him for gambling losses of nearly Rs 20 lakh.
The deceased, Kumar, and the accused, Jagathees alias Jagatheesan, were friends and residents of the Choolai area in the city. Jagathees had lost Rs 20 lakh as the duo used to gamble for money. Blaming Kumar for his losses, the accused bore a grudge against him and decided to murder him.
On November 26, 2015, Jagathees took Kumar to the terrace of a club, where both of them consumed alcohol. Later, the accused slashed Kumar's neck from behind with a knife. Kumar collapsed and died due to excessive blood loss.
Based on a complaint, the Inspector of Police of the North Beach police station registered a case against Jagathees. After completing the investigation, the police filed a final report against the accused for the offence punishable under Section 302 of the IPC.
When the case came up for trial before VII Additional District and Sessions Judge P Srikumar, the court, after examining the evidence, held that the charge against the accused under Section 302 of the IPC had been proved beyond reasonable doubt.
Accordingly, the court convicted Jagathees of the offence under Section 302 of the IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.