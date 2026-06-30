Chennai man gets life term in jail for murdering friend over gambling losses

The deceased, Kumar, and the accused, Jagathees alias Jagatheesan, were friends and residents of the Choolai area in the city. Jagathees had lost Rs 20 lakh as the duo used to gamble for money. Blaming Kumar for his losses, the accused bore a grudge against him and decided to murder him.

On November 26, 2015, Jagathees took Kumar to the terrace of a club, where both of them consumed alcohol. Later, the accused slashed Kumar's neck from behind with a knife. Kumar collapsed and died due to excessive blood loss.