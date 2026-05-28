Chennai: Man gets 39 years in jail for rape of minor twins

The convict, Srinivasan, a resident of Poonamallee, sexually assaulted the siblings when they were alone at their home. The matter came to light on April 6, 2023, after a complaint was lodged with the Poonamallee All Women Police Station. The police registered a case and subsequently arrested Srinivasan, following which he was remanded in judicial custody. At the end of the trial, the accused was found guilty and was sentenced to 39 years in jail. A fine of Rs 45,000 was also imposed on the convict.