Chennai

Chennai: Man gets 39 years in jail for rape of minor twins

The convict, Srinivasan, a resident of Poonamallee, sexually assaulted the siblings when they were alone at their home.
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Representative Image
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CHENNAI: A special court in Tiruvallur on Wednesday sentenced a 50-year-old man to 39 years of imprisonment for the penetrative sexual assault of his 13-year-old twin relatives in 2023

The convict, Srinivasan, a resident of Poonamallee, sexually assaulted the siblings when they were alone at their home. The matter came to light on April 6, 2023, after a complaint was lodged with the Poonamallee All Women Police Station. The police registered a case and subsequently arrested Srinivasan, following which he was remanded in judicial custody. At the end of the trial, the accused was found guilty and was sentenced to 39 years in jail. A fine of Rs 45,000 was also imposed on the convict.

Tiruvallur
Twins rape
39 years jail

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