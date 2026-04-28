Chennai: Man gets 20-yr jail in Pocso case

The accused, Kabilan from Tiruvottiyur, was found guilty by the Tiruvallur district Pocso court. Judge Umamaheswari delivered the verdict on April 28. According to the prosecution, Kabilan lured the minor, then took her away and assaulted her at his residence. Tiruvottiyur All Women Police had registered a case under the Pocso Act, arrested him, and lodged him in Puzhal prison after producing him before the court. Following the conviction, police served the court order to the Puzhal prison authorities.