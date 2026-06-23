Chennai man gets 10-year RI for raping minor; DNA test clinched conviction

Accused refused marriage claiming child was not his

The convict, identified as Karuna alias Karunakaran (24), resides in the Madipakkam area near Chennai. According to police records, Karunakaran developed an acquaintance with the 16-year-old girl from the same neighborhood and sexually assaulted her multiple times under the guise of a romantic relationship.

The minor subsequently became pregnant and gave birth to a baby boy. Following the childbirth, when the victim confronted Karunakaran and requested him to marry her, he abandoned her, falsely claiming that the child was not his and refusing the marriage proposal.