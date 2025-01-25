Begin typing your search...

    Chennai man found dead with cut injuries, suicide suspected 

    The initial probe revealed that he has been skipping work and staying at home for the last few days

    25 Jan 2025
    CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was found dead with cut injuries on his throat in Kannagi Nagar on Saturday. Police suspected the victim may have committed suicide.

    The deceased man, Ravikumar, was a resident of MGR Street in Thirunindravur. He is separated from his wife and has been staying with his parents in Thoraipakkam since 2023.

    The initial probe revealed that he has been skipping work and staying at home for the last few days. On Saturday morning, neighbours informed his mother that he was lying unconscious with injuries near the 30th block in Kannagi Nagar, a few metres from their residence.

    Based on the woman’s complaint, the Thoraipakkam police are investigating.

