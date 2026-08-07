Chennai man found dead after suspected injection of narcotics substance

The deceased was identified as Aakash, a resident of Model Line Housing Board in Old Washermenpet. Police said he had been living with his mother and his three-year-old son for the past month following marital differences with his wife, Sangeetha.

According to the complaint lodged by Sangeetha, Aakash was allegedly addicted to alcohol, ganja and narcotic tablets, and was also suspected of administering narcotic substances through injections.

On Thursday afternoon, Sangeetha received information that Aakash was lying unconscious at his mother's house. With the help of neighbours, he was rushed by autorickshaw to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where doctors examined him and declared that he had already died.