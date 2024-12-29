Chennai man finds friend with live-in partner, beats him to death

CHENNAI: A man was beaten to death by his friend after the latter found the deceased in an intimate position with his live-in partner in their home in Aminjikarai. The accused, K Mohanraj (42), works as a painter and is a history sheeter, police said.

Mohanraj lived with a woman at a rented house in MM Colony in Aminjikarai. He had allowed his friend, Ramachandran, to stay with them. During the early hours of Thursday, Mohanraj woke up and found his friend being intimate with his partner after which he attacked him repeatedly with a wooden log.

Hearing Ramachandran’s screams, the neighbours rushed and intervened. They took him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. On Friday night, Ramachandran succumbed to his injuries without responding to treatment after which the Aminjikarai police registered a case of murder and arrested Mohanraj. He has six cases against him in TP Chatram police station.

He was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.