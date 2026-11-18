CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man died after falling from the third floor of a hotel at Jafferkhanpet during a friend's birthday celebration on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Anbumani of Siluvampalayam near Edappadi in Salem, who was working in the sales department of a television channel in Chennai.
He had gone to attend the 27th birthday celebration of his friend, Santhosh, which was held at a hotel in Jafferkhanpet on Monday night, said the police. During the celebrations, while Santhosh was cutting the cake, Anbumani was sitting near the window on the third floor where the event was being held.
The window was open and Anbumani allegedly lost his balance and fell down. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The MGR Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. The police are examining whether the fall was accidental and are recording statements from the friends who were present at the party and the hotel staff.