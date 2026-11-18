He had gone to attend the 27th birthday celebration of his friend, Santhosh, which was held at a hotel in Jafferkhanpet on Monday night, said the police. During the celebrations, while Santhosh was cutting the cake, Anbumani was sitting near the window on the third floor where the event was being held.

The window was open and Anbumani allegedly lost his balance and fell down. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.