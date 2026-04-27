Chennai: Man falls to death from CMBT terrace

CHENNAI: A man allegedly leapt to death from the terrace of Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu.
Police said that the man, who is yet to be identified, went to the terrace of the Koyambedu building around midnight on Saturday and fell from a height of about 45 feet.
Passengers at the bus terminus who witnessed the fall rushed to the man's aid and alerted the authorities. On information, personnel from the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus police station secured him and moved him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
Police personnel then recovered his body and sent it to the Kilpauk Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to establish the deceased's identity and ascertain the events that led to his death.