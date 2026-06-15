Chennai: Man falls off median while trying to cross road, run over by truck

The police have yet to establish the identity of the deceased as his face was disfigured in the accident and there were no papers on him to establish his identity. The accident happened around 8 pm when the man first attempted to squeeze through a gap in the centre median.

When he couldn’t, he climbed on the median and started walking on it. However, he lost balance and fell on the road and was run over by a speeding truck, killing him on the spot, the police said.

The Washermenpet traffic investigation wing sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital for a postmortem examination. The truck was intercepted at the next signal, and the driver Selvam (62) of Ennore was detained.