Chennai: Man electrocuted after coming in contact with transformer

The victim, R Rajkumar, was a native of Arasur in Villupuram. He resided on the first floor of a house on Silapathikaram Street and worked at a private factory in the SIPCOT industrial estate. The incident occurred around 10.50 pm when Rajkumar attempted to close a window. A damaged iron rod on the window reportedly made contact with a nearby transformer, electrocuting him instantly. The Maraimalai Nagar police sent his body to Chengalpattu GH for an autopsy. A case has been registered. Further inquiries are on.