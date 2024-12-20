Chennai man drives car with one hand holding glass of alcohol, video goes viral

CHENNAI: A video of a man driving a car with one hand on the steering wheel and the other holding a glass of alcohol has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred on the Pallikaranai - Medavakkam flyover.

After the video surfaced, the Tambaram Police Commissioner of and the Traffic Police took note of the incident and are investigating the legitimacy of the video. They are also reviewing CCTV footage to identify the driver and his vehicle.

Though the cops have been taking action, instances of drunken driving are reportedly increasing in the suburban areas of Chennai.