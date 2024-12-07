Chennai man dies after jumping in front of train while on video call with mom, kids

CHENNAI: Dejected over his wife’s separation, a 34-year-old man died by suicide by jumping in front of a train while he was on a video call with his mother and two children, in Tambaram on Thursday.

Officials said Anbu of MGR Street in East Tambaram, an auto driver, was married with two children aged eight and five. After his wife left him over some quarrel two months ago, he took the kids and went to stay with his mother. Police said he tried multiple times to sort out the issues with his wife, but his efforts failed.

Around 9.30 pm on Thursday, while walking near the rail tracks between Potheri and Guduvanchery, Anbu made a video call to his mother and children and told them that he would not return home. He told her to take care of the kids, and told the children to obey their grandmother, study well, and reach a good position in life.

Even as they were listening to him in horror, his mother and children heard a scream and the call got disconnected. The family immediately alerted Selaiyur police and Tambaram railway police. The officials rushed to the spot to find him dead. Officials said Anbu jumped in front of the Tambaram-Sengottai express train and died on the spot.

Police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet GH. They registered a case and further inquiry is on.





Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.