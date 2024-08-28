Chennai man dies after being knocked down by MTC bus

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died after his two-wheeler got knocked down by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus in Kasimedu on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Azharudeen of Mannadi. He was employed at a private firm and was on his way to work when the accident happened.

Police said that he was riding his two wheeler along Surya Narayanan road in Kasimedu when the MTC bus (route no 4) which was trailing the bike knocked it down. The bus was plying from Broadway towards Ennore.

Azhardueen fell off the bike in the impact and suffered grievous head injuries. Police said that he was not wearing a helmet.

Onlookers rushed to the aid of Azharudeen and took him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Police sources said that the driver and conductor of the bus abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident, fearing mob justice.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.