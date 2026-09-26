Chennai: Man demands Rs 6 lakh to settle case, gang beats him to death, informs cops

Interestingly, one of the suspects themselves called the police and informed them about the murder, after which three of them were arrested while a search is on for the other two.



The deceased was identified as A Sathish of Perumal Kovil Street in Nerkundram, a man facing several cases and was a witness in an assault case in 2022 in which the accused were involved. The accused had also attacked Sathish in 2022, following which a case was registered. The case is pending before the Second Additional Sessions Court.



According to the police, Sathish allegedly demanded Rs 6 lakh from the accused to settle the case. On Thursday night, they went to his house to discuss the issue, where an argument broke out between them.



Officials said Dinesh alias Manda Dinesh (22), Suresh alias Pettai Suresh (21), Surya (22), Vignesh alias Madavikki (21), and another person identified as Aakash attacked Sathish with wooden logs and stones, leaving him dead.