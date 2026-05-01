Chennai man defrauded of Rs 5 lakh on false promise of job in Canada

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man from Vadapalani was allegedly cheated of Rs 5 lakh by a fraudster on the promise of securing him a job in Canada.
The victim, Murugadoss, a graduate and accountant at a private export firm, resides on Amman Koil Street in Vadapalani. In 2024, he was introduced to Gerald (50), who runs a job consultancy in Guindy. Gerald allegedly lured Murugadoss with the promise of arranging employment in Canada.
Trusting his assurances, Murugadoss paid Gerald Rs 5 lakh in three installments. However, even after two years, Gerald neither arranged any job nor returned the money. He kept stalling Murugadoss, and recently switched off his mobile phone and went absconding.
Murugadoss filed a complaint with the Vadapalani police, seeking action against Gerald. The police registered a case under various sections, including criminal breach of trust and are now searching for the accused.