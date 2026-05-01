Chennai man defrauded of Rs 5 Lakh on false promise of a job in Canada

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man from Vadapalani, Chennai, has been allegedly cheated of Rs 5 lakh by a fraudster who promised to secure him a job in Canada.
The victim, Murugadoss, a graduate and accountant at a private export firm, resides on Amman Koil Street in Vadapalani. In 2024, he was introduced to Gerald (50), who runs a job consultancy in Guindy. Gerald lured Murugadoss with the promise of arranging employment in Canada.
Trusting his assurances, Murugadoss paid Gerald Rs 5 lakh in three installments. However, even after two years, Gerald neither arranged any job nor returned the money. He kept stalling Murugadoss, and recently switched off his mobile phone and went absconding.
Left with no option, Murugadoss filed a complaint with the Vadapalani police, urging legal action against Gerald. Police have registered a case under sections including criminal breach of trust and are conducting a thorough search to nab the accused.