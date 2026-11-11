Chennai: Man, daughter crushed to death after lorry rams bike

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man and his daughter were crushed to death after an over-speeding container lorry rammed their bike on the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway near Sriperumbudur on Tuesday.
Ravishankar (56), a resident of Govarthanan Nagar in Sriperumbudur, was travelling with his daughter Soundarya (23) on a Royal Enfield bike along the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway.
When they were nearing the Tambaram-Sriperumbudur Road junction, a container lorry approaching from behind at high speed rammed their bike. The impact caused the bike to get trapped under the front wheels of the lorry.
The vehicle was dragged for nearly 100 metres along the road. In the accident, Ravishankar and Soundarya went under the rear wheels of the container lorry and both of them died on the spot. Upon receiving information, Sriperumbudur police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them to the Sriperumbudur GH for a postmortem.
Meanwhile, the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. The police have registered a case and are searching for him.