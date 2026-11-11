Chennai: Man, daughter crushed to death after lorry rams bike

Ravishankar (56), a resident of Govarthanan Nagar in Sriperumbudur, was travelling with his daughter Soundarya (23) on a Royal Enfield bike along the Chennai-Bangalore National Highway.

When they were nearing the Tambaram-Sriperumbudur Road junction, a container lorry approaching from behind at high speed rammed their bike. The impact caused the bike to get trapped under the front wheels of the lorry.