Chennai man confesses to killing wife, promises to surrender, then goes missing

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the man who allegedly murdered his wife in Madambakkam on Friday.

Police said Gopal Raj (36), of Saimoogambikai Nagar in Madambakkam was running a scrap shop in the locality. He got married to Parameshwari (26), eight years ago and the couple has two children.

On Friday Morning, Gopal contacted the Manimangalam police station and reportedly confessed to murdering his wife by strangulation. He alleged that Parameshwari had extra-marital affairs with many men in the locality, and even after repeated warnings, she continued with the affairs.

Gopal also promised the police that he would surrender at the police station after dropping his two children in his relative's house. However, after that Gopal went missing. Manimangalam police have registered a case and a search is on for Gopal.