Chennai man attempts to kill estranged wife at private bank

CHENNAI: Out on bail in connection with the murder of his six-year-old daughter in a hotel room last year, a man barged into a private bank where his estranged wife works and attacked her brutally. The woman suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment.
Police have secured the accused, Satish (38) of Ayanavaram. He was arrested in July 2025 in connection with the alleged murder of his six-year-old daughter, Steffi, who was found dead with a slot throat inside a hotel room near the city airport.
Police arrested Satish, stating that he murdered his daughter to exact revenge on his wife, Rebecca, with whom he had a marital dispute.
On Saturday, Sathish barged into her workplace in Kilpauk and repeatedly assaulted her with a weapon, police sources said. Further investigations are under way.
Satish was also arrested last year for threatening Rebecca and her relatives over the phone last year while being out of prison on conditional bail. Rebecca had filed a police complaint last year, and he was arrested again.