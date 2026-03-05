Chennai: Man attempts suicide inside court before sentencing

CHENNAI: Chaos ensued at the sessions court in Chennai on Thursday after a murder suspect allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his throat and other parts of his body with a blade moments before a Judge pronounced a life sentence in a 2023 murder case.
The suspect is identified as Manikandan (32). The incident occurred at the sessions court in the Chennai Collectorate complex, where seven accused were produced for the final verdict in the case.
Manikandan of Kodungaiyur was under investigation alongside 6 others for the murder of one Karuppa.
As the court was getting ready to pronounce the verdict, Manikandan suddenly pulled out a blade hidden in his shirt collar and inflicted deep cuts on his neck, stomach and chest, in full view of the Judge and lawyers.
North Beach police personnel stationed at the court immediately intervened and rushed him to Stanley Hospital. He was later taken back to Puzhal prison.
The Judge found three of the accused, Manikandan, Suresh, and another accused also named Manikandan, guilty of murder and sentenced each to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 3,000. The remaining four were acquitted as the prosecution failed to prove charges against them.