Chennai: Man attempts suicide inside court before sentencing

The suspect is identified as Manikandan (32). The incident occurred at the sessions court in the Chennai Collectorate complex, where seven accused were produced for the final verdict in the case.

Manikandan of Kodungaiyur was under investigation alongside 6 others for the murder of one Karuppa.

As the court was getting ready to pronounce the verdict, Manikandan suddenly pulled out a blade hidden in his shirt collar and inflicted deep cuts on his neck, stomach and chest, in full view of the Judge and lawyers.