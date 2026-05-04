Chennai: Man attacks married woman for ceasing talks over phone

The woman lives with her husband and their four-year-old child in Ayyaneri Colony near RK Pet. Irwin (35) of Vellore got acquainted with the woman while visiting a church in RK Pet. They exchanged numbers, began texting each other and became friends on social media as well.

Recently, she stopped responding to his messages, after which Irwin started abusing her over the phone. He came to Ayyaneri Colony a few days ago and trespassed into her house, where he hurled abuses at her and threatened that he would share morphed images of them on social media and assaulted her. She shared her ordeal with her family, who took her to a hospital for treatment. Based on a complaint, the RK Pet police registered a case and are investigating.