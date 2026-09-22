Chennai: Man attacked with iron rod succumbs to injuries; woman, accomplice held on murder charges

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old welder, who was attacked with an iron rod during an argument at a woman's house in Alapakkam 10 days ago, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Saturday.
Following his death, the Peerkankaranai police altered the case to murder. The deceased was identified as Jaisankar, who visited the house Poongodi (45) in Alapakkam about four months ago to install a gate. They developed a friendship and chatted on the phone frequently.
Few weeks ago, Poongodi had blocked Jaisankar on her phone after which Jaisankar went to her house on September 9. Poongodi's friend Damodaran (33) came in her support and attacked Jaisankar with an iron rod. Jaisankar suffered head injuries and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. He died on Friday after his condition worsened.
Following Jaisankar's death, the Peerkankaranai police, which had registered a case in connection with the attack and arrested Damodaran and Poongodi, altered the case to murder and formally arrested the duo who are now detained in Puzhal prison.