Chennai: Man attacked with iron rod succumbs to injuries; woman, accomplice held on murder charges

Following his death, the Peerkankaranai police altered the case to murder. The deceased was identified as Jaisankar, who visited the house Poongodi (45) in Alapakkam about four months ago to install a gate. They developed a friendship and chatted on the phone frequently.

Few weeks ago, Poongodi had blocked Jaisankar on her phone after which Jaisankar went to her house on September 9. Poongodi's friend Damodaran (33) came in her support and attacked Jaisankar with an iron rod. Jaisankar suffered head injuries and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. He died on Friday after his condition worsened.