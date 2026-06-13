Chennai: Man attacked over sexual assault, dies

Authorities arrested Rafiq, a 40-year-old painter from Tiruvannamalai, for the murder. According to Ice House police, Devan assaulted the woman while she was asleep.

Witnesses who noticed the incident confronted him. During the altercation, Devan was hit on head with a stone, leaving him in a pool of blood. He was rushed to Royapettah GH but was declared dead on arrival. Police arrested Rafiq for the crime.