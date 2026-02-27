Chennai: Man arrested with 485 gm of opium in Seven Wells

CHENNAI: In a operation against drug peddling in Chennai, police have arrested a man and seized 485 grams of opium from his possession.
Based on a directive from Chennai City Police Commissioner, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) has intensified its crackdown on drug networks across the city. Following a sustained effort to identify and apprehend offenders, a special team led by the Inspector of the Seven Wells Police Station acted on a tip-off.
The police team intercepted a suspicious individual near a godown on Bashyakaralu Street in Seven Wells Thursday afternoon. A search revealed that he was in possession of a paste-form substance, later identified as opium, which he was allegedly hiding for sale.
The accused was identified as PM Sachin, 22, a resident of MKB Nagar, Chennai. A case was registered at the Seven Wells Police Station, and he was arrested on the spot. The contraband, weighing a total of 485 grams, was seized from his custody.
Following interrogation, Sachin was produced before a court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody as per judicial order.
Police officials have stated that they are conducting a thorough investigation and are on the lookout for other key absconding suspects believed to be connected to this case.