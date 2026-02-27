Chennai: Man arrested with 485 gm of opium in Seven Wells

Based on a directive from Chennai City Police Commissioner, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) has intensified its crackdown on drug networks across the city. Following a sustained effort to identify and apprehend offenders, a special team led by the Inspector of the Seven Wells Police Station acted on a tip-off.

The police team intercepted a suspicious individual near a godown on Bashyakaralu Street in Seven Wells Thursday afternoon. A search revealed that he was in possession of a paste-form substance, later identified as opium, which he was allegedly hiding for sale.