Chennai: Man arrested in Rs 38 lakh cyber fraud targeting school owner

According to police, unidentified persons used the school owner's photograph as their WhatsApp profile picture and sent a message to the school's accounts manager, posing as the owner. The message instructed the manager to transfer Rs 38 lakh to a specified bank account.

Believing the message to be genuine, the accounts manager transferred the money from the owner's account to a bank account in Visakhapatnam. The fraud was discovered later, and a complaint was filed through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.