Chennai: Man arrested in ganja case, kin heckle cops

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old history-sheeter was arrested after the police raided his home in Pulianthope and seized narcotic substances. The police also registered a separate case against his relatives for allegedly attacking officials during the search operation.
According to police sources, a team from Basin Bridge police station conducted a search at a house in Gandhi Nagar Fifth Street on Sunday night.
The house belongs to Nandakumar (26), who is listed as a history-sheeter by the police. During the search, the officials seized 29 packets of ganja weighing a total of 10 grams, and six syringes.
Officials claimed that the women present in the house initially objected to the search and attempted to prevent them from carrying out the raid. After Nandakumar was arrested and police attempted to take him into custody, his mother and other female relatives assaulted the officers, they claimed.
After Nandakumar was taken to the police station, the family further held protests outside the police station, too.